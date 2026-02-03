Escambia County Felon Sentenced To Federal Prison For Firearm Possession

An Escambia County convicted felon has been sentenced on a federal firearms charge.

Jerney Jabara Purifoy, 33, was sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He will then be on supervised release for three years.

Court documents reflect that deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the Purifoy’s residence. In his bedroom, deputies located a loaded 9-millimeter handgun. In another room, deputies located a loaded .22 caliber AR15-style rifle.

Purifoy has prior felony convictions for aggravated battery and fleeing or eluding law enforcement, and he also has a pending case in Escambia County state court related to animal cruelty, animal fighting, and confinement of animals without sufficient food or water.

He faced up to 15 years in prison.