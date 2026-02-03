Escambia County Felon Sentenced To Federal Prison For Firearm Possession

February 20, 2026

An Escambia County convicted felon has been sentenced on a federal firearms charge.

Jerney Jabara Purifoy, 33, was sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He will then be on supervised release for three years.

Court documents reflect that deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the Purifoy’s residence. In his bedroom, deputies located a loaded 9-millimeter handgun. In another room, deputies located a loaded .22 caliber AR15-style rifle.

Purifoy has prior felony convictions for aggravated battery and fleeing or eluding law enforcement, and he also has a pending case in Escambia County state court related to animal cruelty, animal fighting, and confinement of animals without sufficient food or water.

He faced up to 15 years in prison.

Written by William Reynolds 

 