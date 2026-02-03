Century Man Facing Felony Charge For Wreaking Havoc In Apartment Complex Laundry Room

February 8, 2026

Aaron Tyron Madison, 42, was charged with felony criminal mischief with property damage greater than $1,000.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Oakwood Village Apartment Complex on Shady Lane where the maintenance man alleged Madison had caused damage, and he provided surveillance video.

The responding deputy observed that the exit sign had been removed from the wall and placed on the floor, a curtain rod was damaged, multiple picture frames were removed from the wall and broken, and a “blue liquid substance” was on the side of and inside the air conditioning unit.

According to an arrest report, the deputy recognized Madison in the laundry room for over 7.5 hours from late the night of January 19 until 6:41 the morning of January 20.

The video showed Madison causing the damage, setting a clock on fire and pouring liquid into the A/C unit, the report states.

The total damage was estimated at $2,250.

Madison remains in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $10,000.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 