Century Man Facing Felony Charge For Wreaking Havoc In Apartment Complex Laundry Room

Aaron Tyron Madison, 42, was charged with felony criminal mischief with property damage greater than $1,000.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Oakwood Village Apartment Complex on Shady Lane where the maintenance man alleged Madison had caused damage, and he provided surveillance video.

The responding deputy observed that the exit sign had been removed from the wall and placed on the floor, a curtain rod was damaged, multiple picture frames were removed from the wall and broken, and a “blue liquid substance” was on the side of and inside the air conditioning unit.

According to an arrest report, the deputy recognized Madison in the laundry room for over 7.5 hours from late the night of January 19 until 6:41 the morning of January 20.

The video showed Madison causing the damage, setting a clock on fire and pouring liquid into the A/C unit, the report states.

The total damage was estimated at $2,250.

Madison remains in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $10,000.