Atkinson And George Inducted Into Tate High School Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Two men were inducted into The Stan Telatovich Tate High School Wrestling Hall of Fame this year.

Ben Atkinson, Class of 1997: Atkinson holds the school takedown record with 153 and a 30-0 regular season record. Both records still stand from 1987.

Ian George, Class of 1996: George had multiple tournament wins and defeated 10 state qualifiers, including the state runner-up and third-place state wrestlers. He originally held the takedown record prior to Atkinson.

Stan Telatovich was a legendary wrestling coach in Escambia County. He began his career in 1971 and ended up serving as the wrestling coach at Tate for decades, establishing and maintaining a top-tier program. He is credited with starting the wrestling programs at both Booker T. Washington and Tate High Schools.

Pictured: Ben Atkinson (top) and Ian George (below) were inducted into the Tate High School Hall of Fame during a ceremony (below) earlier this year at Tate School. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.