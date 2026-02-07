Byrneville Elementary Names Students of The Month
February 7, 2026
Byrneville Elementary School recently named its January Students of the Month.
They are:
- Kindergarten: Bryce Archer and Josiah Webb
- 1st Grade: Wiley McCurdy and Brylee-Paige Smith
- 2nd Grade: Evelyn Gould and Ellie Levins
- 3rd Grade: Bradley Linton and Patrick Alexis
- 4th Grade: Rickey Tedder and Derri’ashia Grice
- 5th Grade: Phoenix Lacy and Timothy Dees
- Music: William Maxwell
- PE: Conner Fowler
- Art: Devorah Freeman
Image for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments