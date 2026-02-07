Byrneville Elementary Names Students of The Month

February 7, 2026

Byrneville Elementary School recently named its January Students of the Month.

They are:

  • Kindergarten: Bryce Archer and Josiah Webb
  • 1st Grade: Wiley McCurdy and Brylee-Paige Smith
  • 2nd Grade: Evelyn Gould and Ellie Levins
  • 3rd Grade: Bradley Linton and Patrick Alexis
  • 4th Grade: Rickey Tedder and Derri’ashia Grice
  • 5th Grade: Phoenix Lacy and Timothy Dees
  • Music: William Maxwell
  • PE: Conner Fowler
  • Art: Devorah Freeman

Written by William Reynolds 

 