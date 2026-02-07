Byrneville Elementary Names Students of The Month

Byrneville Elementary School recently named its January Students of the Month.

They are:

Kindergarten: Bryce Archer and Josiah Webb

1st Grade: Wiley McCurdy and Brylee-Paige Smith

2nd Grade: Evelyn Gould and Ellie Levins

3rd Grade: Bradley Linton and Patrick Alexis

4th Grade: Rickey Tedder and Derri’ashia Grice

5th Grade: Phoenix Lacy and Timothy Dees

Music: William Maxwell

PE: Conner Fowler

Art: Devorah Freeman

