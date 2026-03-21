Man With A Walker Hit By Car On North Century Boulevard

March 21, 2026

A man crossing North Century Boulevard with the assistance of a walker was struck by a car on Friday night.

The man was crossing the four-lane roadway at the Century Food Mart, just south of Ranch Road and the Century Library, when he was struck by a Buick sedan. The sedan was pulled into the convenience store parking lot following the crash. There is no crosswalk next the incident location.

The adult male pedestrian was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded, along with the Century and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 