Weekend Warmup: Highs Near 80 With Plenty of Sunshine

Expect plenty of sunshine through the weekend and into early next week, with daytime highs steadily climbing from the low 80s on Saturday toward the mid-80s by Thursday. Overnight conditions will remain mild and mostly clear, with lows hovering in the upper 50s. While some clouds may drift in by Monday night and Tuesday, no significant rainfall is in sight through at least next Friday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83.