NAS Pensacola Now Open To Public Only On Weekends

Beginning Monday, March 23, NAS Pensacola will only be open for public visitation on the weekends and closed to the public Monday through Friday.

Only Department of War identification card holders can access the air station Monday through Friday.

Visitors to NAS Pensacola’s areas of public interest, including the National Naval Aviation Museum andd the Pensacola Lighthouse, can access the air station only on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. Any non-affiliated guest of a Department of War identification card holder must be vetted through the Visitor Control Center.

“Naval Air Station Pensacola remains vigilant and will take appropriate actions to ensure the safety and security of our service members, civilians, contractors, and their families,” said NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Chandra Newman. “We constantly assess a variety of factors to determine what measures we institute or modify to protect our installations, our people and their families.”

The National Naval Aviation Museum and the Pensacola Lighthouse are not closed; Department of War identification card holders can visit these areas during normal operating hours. Access to NAS Pensacola for non-Department of War identification card holders, however, will only occur on weekends until further notice.

Until further notice, all visitors over the age of 18 must be vetted through the NAS Pensacola Visitor Control Center at the south end of Navy Boulevard before being granted access to the installation on Saturdays and Sundays. At the Visitor Control Center (VCC), individuals will be required to present a Real ID or U.S. Passport for screening. Screened individuals must then use the installation’s West Gate at the south end of Blue Angel Parkway to enter the air station.

The NAS Pensacola Visitor Control Center will open for public visitors at 8 a.m.

All individuals 18 years of age and older who do not hold a Department of War ID card and are planning to visit areas of public interest, including the National Naval Aviation Museum and the Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum, will need to complete the following steps:

- Visitor Control Center – Before accessing the installation, all visitors must go to the Visitor Control Center located at the main front gate at the south end of Navy Boulevard. Use the left lane when approaching the installation. All visitors 18 and older must present a valid government-issued ID, such as a REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenseor a U.S. passport.

- Background Check and Pass: At the Visitor Control Center, individuals will undergo a background check and be issued a visitor pass.

- Proceed to the West Gate: Once a visitor pass is granted, individuals will then proceed to the West Gate entrance, located at the south end of Blue Angel Parkway, to access areas of public interest onboard the air station.

Visitors should plan extra transit time for the security process.

Weapons, backpacks, coolers, and alcoholic beverages are not permitted. All vehicles and personnel are subject to security searches.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause the thousands of individuals who visit the air station’s areas of public interest each week,” Newman said. “Our operational requirements, however, are priority, and we are committed to providing support to the commands training the next generation of aviators, aviation maintenance technicians and cyber warriors.”