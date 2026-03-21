Next Town of Century Bulk Waste Collection Set for April 7

March 21, 2026

The Town of Century’s next bulk waste pick-up will be April 7 as pictured above and listed below.

Items should be placed curbside by the night of April 6. Hazardous waste, electronics, tires, construction or demolition debris, and liquid items are excluded.

  • Alger Road
  • Annie Street
  • B Street
  • Baptist Church Road
  • Bradley Street
  • Briggs Boulevard
  • Church Street
  • Dogwood Lane
  • East Hecker Road
  • Elm Street
  • Front Street
  • Hilltop Road
  • Highway 4A
  • Jeter Lane
  • Jefferson Avenue
  • Jefferson Clancy Way
  • Jim Lane
  • Kelly Field Road
  • Lodge Drive
  • Maple Street
  • Mayo Lane
  • Mayo Street
  • Pinewood Avenue
  • Plum Street
  • Ranch Road
  • Red Lane
  • Wood Lane

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 