Next Town of Century Bulk Waste Collection Set for April 7
March 21, 2026
The Town of Century’s next bulk waste pick-up will be April 7 as pictured above and listed below.
Items should be placed curbside by the night of April 6. Hazardous waste, electronics, tires, construction or demolition debris, and liquid items are excluded.
- Alger Road
- Annie Street
- B Street
- Baptist Church Road
- Bradley Street
- Briggs Boulevard
- Church Street
- Dogwood Lane
- East Hecker Road
- Elm Street
- Front Street
- Hilltop Road
- Highway 4A
- Jeter Lane
- Jefferson Avenue
- Jefferson Clancy Way
- Jim Lane
- Kelly Field Road
- Lodge Drive
- Maple Street
- Mayo Lane
- Mayo Street
- Pinewood Avenue
- Plum Street
- Ranch Road
- Red Lane
- Wood Lane
Comments