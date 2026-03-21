Sheriff Says Calm Down After Three Road Rage Incidents

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons issued a stern warning to motorists following a surge in road rage violence, including a shooting and an armed confrontation, over a four-day period.

The most severe incident, which occurred eon Tuesday at the intersection of Fairfield Drive and W Street, escalated from a verbal dispute into gunfire. According to investigators and surveillance footage, a truck driver repeatedly jumped into the bed of his vehicle to throw trash at another car before punching and shattering the car’s driver-side window. The driver of the car, who was traveling with a woman and a small child, fired two shots, striking the truck driver.

In two other separate cases:

Thursday on Pine Forest Road: A driver intentionally veered into another vehicle while traveling side-by-side. Authorities are currently working to identify the suspect.

A driver intentionally veered into another vehicle while traveling side-by-side. Authorities are currently working to identify the suspect. Wednesday on North Davis Highway: A woman was arrested and charged after pulling a firearm and pointing it at another motorist.

Sheriff Simmons urged the public to maintain composure behind the wheel to avoid criminal charges or physical harm.

“My advice to everyone is to calm down on our roadways,” Simmons said. “Stay in your car, do not approach the window of a driver’s car, and you’re probably not going to get yourself shot.”