Escambia Master Gardeners Spring Sale Is Today

March 21, 2026

The Escambia Master Gardener volunteers are holding a vegetable plant sale today in Cantonment.

The sale begins at 7:45 a.m. and will include a variety of plants. Many of the tomatoes and peppers have flowers and some already have fruit. Basil, squash, and other plants will be available.

For a table layout map and list of available plants, click here (pdf).

The sale is cash or check only at the Escambia Extension Service, 3730 Stefani Road.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 