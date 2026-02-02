Stray Bullet Strikes Cottage Hill Home; Deputies Find Target Shooters Nearby

There were no injuries reported when a stray bullet went through the window of a home in Cottage Hill on Saturday.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting on Handy Road. They arrived to find a bullet hole in a bedroom window.

While on scene, deputies heard the “distinct sounds” of additional gunfire, an ECSO spokesperson said on Tuesday. They determined the gunfire was coming from a wooded area and located two individuals target practicing in a clearing about one-half mile from the home.

Deputies said the individuals were firing into some sort of backstop, and one shot apparently missed. The sheriff’s office said they were firing 9mm rounds, like those discovered at the home. The incident was not considered malicious.

