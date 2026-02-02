Stray Bullet Strikes Cottage Hill Home; Deputies Find Target Shooters Nearby

February 18, 2026

There were no injuries reported when a stray bullet went through the window of a home in Cottage Hill on Saturday.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting on Handy Road. They arrived to find a bullet hole in a bedroom window.

While on scene, deputies heard the “distinct sounds” of additional gunfire, an ECSO spokesperson said on Tuesday. They determined the gunfire was coming from a wooded area and located two individuals target practicing in a clearing about one-half mile from the home.

Deputies said the individuals were firing into some sort of backstop, and one shot apparently missed. The sheriff’s office said they were firing 9mm rounds, like those discovered at the home. The incident was not considered malicious.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 