Davisville Lottery Store Sells Another $55,000 Winning Fantasy 5 Ticket

A Davisville lottery store has sold another winning Fantasy 5 ticket, and someone is over $55,000 richer.

The ticket sold at the State Line Gift Shop, on Highway 97 just south of Atmore, was the only winning ticket in the Sunday, February 8 midday drawing, and is worth $55,328.49. There were no winning tickets in Sunday’s evening drawing.

The winning numbers were 11-26-28-30-35.

In January, the store sold a winning ticket worth $55,272.07. The prize was claimed by an Alabama man.

Pictured: The State Line Gift Shop on HIghway 97, next door the Piggly Wiggly in Davisville. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.