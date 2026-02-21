‘Amazing, Incredible’: Tate Theatre’s ‘Shrek’ Draws Rave Reviews

Amazing,” “Just incredible,” “Amazingly talented group of kids” — those are just a few of the ways our readers described the first two Tate Theatre performances of Shrek the Musical.

There are four more chances to see Shrek the Musical — Saturday, February 21, and February 26–28, at 7 p.m. nightly in the Tate High School Cafetorium.

Tickets are $10 and will be sold at the door (cash only).

