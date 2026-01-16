Winning Fantasy 5 Ticket Worth Over $55,000 Sold On Highway 97 In Davisville

Someone is over $55,000 richer after purchasing a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket in Davisville.

The ticket sold at the State Line Gift Shop, on Highway 97 just south of Atmore, was the only winning ticket in the Thursday, January 15 midday drawing and is worth $55,272.07. There were no winning tickets in Thursday’s evening drawing.

The winning numbers were 13-15-19-22-29.

Pictured: The State Line Gift Shop on HIghway 97, next door the Piggly Wiggly in Davisville. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.