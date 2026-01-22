West Florida High Electrathon Racing Team Collaborates With Sheriff’s Office To Build More Than Race Cars

West Florida High School is home to a growing, highly motivated Electrathon race car team that provides students with hands-on experience in engineering, teamwork, and real-world problem-solving.

The WFHS Electrathon team’s newest all-electric vehicle is an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office cruiser-themed race car. The car was custom built and designed by the student-members of the team in order to honor the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office has played a key role in shaping the Electrathon program and it has become a strong community partner with West Florida High School.

“What a great looking car! We are proud to partner with students at West Florida High School and their Electrathon Racing Team,” said Escambia County Sheriff Chip W. Simmons. “We feel as though this car will represent West Florida High School, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and our community well throughout its journey. Good luck!”

Currently made up of around 25 students, the team is focused on much more than racing. Students learn critical life and technical skills, including working effectively as a team, problem-solving, critical thinking, engineering design, battery management, gear ratios, fabrication, and data analysis. Electrathon racing is not about speed—it is about energy efficiency and endurance, with cars competing in one-hour races to see who can go the farthest on a limited amount of energy.

West Florida’s Electrathon team has traveled across Florida to compete at major tracks, including Daytona International Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, and Five Flags Speedway. These opportunities give students exposure to professional racing environments while applying classroom knowledge in real, high-stakes situations.

The Electrathon team at West Florida High School of Advanced Technology continues to grow, innovate, and push boundaries—preparing students not only for competition, but for future careers in engineering, technology, and skilled trades.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.