Water Leak Causing Traffic Delays On North Century Boulevard

January 20, 2026

A water leak under North Century Boulevard (Highway 29) in Century is causing traffic delays on Tuesday.

The leak is in the northbound 8800 block of North Highway 29, just south of the Mexican restaurant.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with traffic control.

Contractors are assisting the Town of Century with the repair. We’ll post details of any future boil water notice once repairs are completed.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 