Water Leak Causing Traffic Delays On North Century Boulevard

A water leak under North Century Boulevard (Highway 29) in Century is causing traffic delays on Tuesday.

The leak is in the northbound 8800 block of North Highway 29, just south of the Mexican restaurant.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with traffic control.

Contractors are assisting the Town of Century with the repair. We’ll post details of any future boil water notice once repairs are completed.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.