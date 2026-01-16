Warmer And Sunny Friday Afternoon; Showers And Snowflakes Possible Saturday Night

January 16, 2026

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 