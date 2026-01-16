Warmer And Sunny Friday Afternoon; Showers And Snowflakes Possible Saturday Night
January 16, 2026
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 47.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
