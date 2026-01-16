Warmer And Sunny Friday Afternoon; Showers And Snowflakes Possible Saturday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.