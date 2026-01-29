Wallace Ray Byrd

Mr. Wallace Ray Byrd, who was 79 years old, passed away on Sunday, January 25, 2026, in Atmore, Alabama. He was originally from Oak Grove, Florida, but spent most of his life in Atmore. Mr. Byrd was a cherished member of Stockton Baptist Church, where he found community and support throughout the years. His presence will be missed by all who knew him.

He was a passionate outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. With skilled hands, he worked as a carpenter and was also talented in paint and body work. As a member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, and a Shriner, he valued community and service. He enjoyed listening to gospel music and cherished time spent with family and friends. Always friendly and ready to lend a hand, he loved talking to others. After spending twenty-six years with Scott Paper Company and Kimberly Clark, he also took on the role of shop foreman at Hendrix Tractor Company. He was also a retired Staff Sergeant in the Alabama National Guard. His life was marked by hard work, joy in simple pleasures, and a deep connection to those around him.

Preceded in death by his parents, A.G. and Ila Mae Killam Byrd; brother-in-law, Henry Lindsey; nephew, Keith Lindsey.

Survivors include his loving wife of fifty-three years, Helen Byrd of Atmore, Alabama; sons, Chris Byrd (Kathy) of Atmore, Alabama and Bryan Byrd (Angel) Elm Grove, Louisiana; sister, Jean Lindsey of Atmore, Alabama; grandchildren, Justin Byrd (Brooke) and Daisy Byrd; great-grandchildren, Cali Odom and Camden Byrd.

The funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Petty Funeral Homes, LLC, officiated by Reverend Otis Thames.

After the service, he will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 30, 2026, from 6-8 p.m. at Petty Funeral Homes, LLC.

The pallbearers will Ronald Byrd, Sonny Evans, Joe Witherington, Eddie Bexley, Fritz Currie and Steven Smith.

Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Dunn, Matt Cooper, Dewayne Killam and Fred Peavy.