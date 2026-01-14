UWF Police and Escambia Sheriff’s Office Break Up Two-Month Scooter, E-bike Theft Operation

January 14, 2026

A joint investigation between the University of West Florida Police Department and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has shut down a theft ring responsible for two months of e-bike and scooter thefts on campus.

The crackdown culminated Tuesday morning when investigators executed a search warrant to recover stolen property.

UWF Police said the suspects have been identified and will face numerous charges including grand theft, dealing in stolen property, felony narcotics possession, and outstanding warrants. Their names have not yet been released.

“This morning, investigators paid an unexpected visit to recover the stolen property,” UWF Police officials said. “Turns out we weren’t exactly on the invite list, but we did come with a warrant.”

The department credited the success of the operation to a close partnership with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Chip Simmons.

