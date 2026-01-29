Two Now Charged With Attempted Murder For MLK Day Shooting In Atmore

Two suspects have now been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Atmore.

The first suspect arrested, Nathaniel Crenshaw (pictured left), surrendered at the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, four counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied building or vehicle, and one court of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle. He is being held without bond.

His brother, Tobijah Keimond Crenshaw (pictured top), was arrested during a traffic stop for two counts of attempted murder, four counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied building or vehicle, and on court of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle. He is being held without bond.

Police have not said if, or how, Nathaniel and Tobijah Crenshaw might be related.

APD said Tobijah Crenshaw’s arrest followed the results of ATV ballistic testing and the continued investigative efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies.

“The case remains active and developing, with investigators continuing to process evidence and pursue additional leads from multiple angles,” Atmore Police said in a statement.

Police are still searching for 23-year-old E’monee Demontae Long (pictured left) in connection with the investigation on the charge of certain persons (felon) forbidden to possess a firearm. Additional charges are expected, according to police.

On January 22, Atmore Police executed a search warrant at 310 Everette Street. As officers arrived to begin the search, multiple people fled the residence and ran into a wooded area, prompting a manhunt.

MLK Day Shooting

A day of celebration ended in gunfire Monday night as a shooting following an MLK Day block party in Atmore left two people injured and investigators searching for those responsible.

According to the Atmore Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Carver Avenue and Ashley Street at approximately 9:06 p.m. on January 19. The shooting occurred shortly after a day-long “MLK Car Meet and Block Party” had concluded. The event had been widely advertised on social media and drew a large crowd to the area.

Patrol officers arrived on the scene in less than one minute to find that over 30 rounds had been fired. Police confirmed two victims suffered gunshot wounds. One of the victims, a male subject, was reportedly shot while attempting to assist another person to safety. Both individuals were transported to a local hospital and are currently listed in stable condition.