Two Injured in Saturday Afternoon Crash On Highway 95A In Cantonment

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 95A in Cantonment.

The crash occurred just before 2:30 p.m. just north of Highway 29 when a Chevrolet pickup truck and an Infiniti SUV collided. After the initial collision, the pickup truck left the roadway and struck a large pine tree.

The victims were transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS. The Cantonment Station of Escambia Fire Rescue also responded.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating; troopers have not released the cause of the crash.

NorthEscambiac.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.