Two Injured In Gang-Related Shooting Following Atmore MLK Block Party

A day of celebration ended in gunfire Monday night as a shooting following an MLK Day block party in atmore left two people injured and investigators searching for those responsible.

According to the Atmore Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Carver Avenue and Ashley Street at approximately 9:06 p.m. on January 19. The shooting occurred shortly after a day-long “MLK Car Meet and Block Party” had concluded. The event had been widely advertised on social media and drew a large crowd to the area.

Patrol officers arrived on the scene in less than one minute to find that over 30 rounds had been fired.

Victims in Stable Condition

Police confirmed two victims suffered gunshot wounds. One of the victims, a male subject, was reportedly shot while attempting to assist another person to safety. Both individuals were transported to a local hospital and are currently listed in stable condition.

Gang Activity Suspected

APD Major Charles Thompson stated that preliminary information suggests the incident is gang-related, a conclusion reached based on evidence gathered by the department’s Narcotics/Vice Unit.

Multiple divisions have been assigned to the case. The department’s Special Response Team is also on standby to execute search or arrest warrants as the investigation progresse, Thompson said.

“This type of senseless violence and complete disregard for human life and public safety will not be tolerated in our community,” Thompson said in a statement.

The Investigation

Detectives are currently reviewing both city-owned and private surveillance footage from the neighborhood. Ballistics experts are also working to trace the more than 30 shell casings recovered from the scene.

The Atmore Police Department is urging anyone with information about the shooting or those involved to contact investigators immediately at (251) 368-9141.

