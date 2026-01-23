Top Spellers Crowned In 50th Annual Spelling Bee

January 23, 2026

The 50th Annual Sandy Sansing Spelling Bee was held recently.

After multiple rounds of competition, featuring spelling champions from elementary and middle schools from across Escambia County, the winners were:

First Place: Sam Lujan, Ferry Pass Middle School
Second Place: Kensley Middleton, Ransom Middle School
Third Place: Ivy Shaw, Bellview Middle School

Lujan’s first-place finish qualifies him to advance to the Regional Spelling Bee.

Pictured: (from the right) Sandy Sansing; Sam Lujan, Ferry Pass Middle School, first place; Kensley Middleton, Ransom Middle School, second place; Ivy Shaw, Bellview Middle School, third place. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 