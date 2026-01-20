Three Injured In Highway 168 Rollover Crash

Three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Byrneville.

A Ford Expedition was westbound on Highway 168 between the two intersections with Wawbeek Road when the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason, struck a ditch and culvert, and became airborne. The vehicle came to rest on its side on the shoulder of the road.

One person wasapped in the vehicle for an extended period of time while firefighters worked to extricate her, removing the windshield and cutting off the roof. The woman and a 17-year-old female were transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital by Escambia County EMS. Another passenger, also a 17-year-old female, was airlifted to the hospital in serious condition.

For additional photos, click here.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.

The Walnut Hill and Century stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.