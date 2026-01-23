This Is Who Claimed A Winning $55,272 Fantasy 5 Ticket Sold In Davisville

We now know who had a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket sold on Highway 97 in Davisville.

The ticket sold at State Line Gift Shop, on Highway 97 just south of Atmore, was the only winning ticket in the Thursday, January 15 midday drawing and is worth $55,272.07 There were no winning tickets in that day’s evening drawing.

According to the Florida Lottery, the cash option on the winning ticket was claimed by David Loyd Stanton of Valley Grande, Alabama.

The winning numbers were 13-15-19-22-29.