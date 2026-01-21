Tate High School Named To Advanced Placement School Honor Roll

Tate High School has been recognized for student success in the Advanced Placement program while broadening participation.

The College Board announced that J.M. Tate High School has been named to the 2025 Advanced Placement Program (AP) School Honor Roll, earning Bronze distinction.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs are delivering results for students while broadening participation. Schools can earn this recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness.

Tate High School had 45% of seniors who took at least one AP Exam during high school, 28% of seniors scoring a 3 or higher on at least one AP Exam, and 11% of seniors who took five or more AP Exams.

Tatel offers a robust Advanced Placement program that provides students with meaningful access to college-level coursework. The school currently offers 19 AP courses, taught across 34 sections by 16 highly qualified AP teachers, allowing students to pursue rigorous academic opportunities across multiple subject areas.

“This recognition is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our students, teachers, and instructional leaders,” said Principal Laura Touchstone. “Being named to the AP School Honor Roll shows that Tate is committed to expanding access to rigorous coursework while ensuring our students are supported to succeed. We are proud of our students for challenging themselves and of our teachers for creating a culture of high expectations, encouragement, and academic excellence.”

“AP gives students an opportunity to engage with college-level work, earn college credit and placement, and build professional career skills they can use no matter what path they choose after high school,” said Trevor Packer, head of the AP program. “Congratulations to this year’s AP School Honor Roll recipients for proving it’s possible to expand participation in these rigorous courses and still drive strong performance.”

College Board’s Advanced Placement Program (AP) enables students to pursue college level studies with the opportunity to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both while still in high school. Through AP courses, students learn to think critically, construct solid arguments, and see many sides of an issue, skills that prepare them for college and beyond.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.