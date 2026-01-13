Tate Defeats Northview 56-20 Monday Night (With Gallery)

The Tate Aggies defeated the Northview Chiefs 56-20 Monday evening in Tate’s Fryman Gym.

With the win, the Aggies improved to 4-7 on the season, while the Chiefs fell to 1-9.

Up next, Tate will host Pensacola Catholic on Wednesday and the Washington Wildcats on Thursday. Northview will travel to Baker on Thursday before hosting South Baldwin Christian Academy on Friday.

