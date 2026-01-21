Take A Look: $189 Million Proposal For The Future of The Pensacola Bay Center

Friday, Escambia County Commissioners will discuss a $189 million plan for the future of a Pensacola Bay Center, including constructing a new multipurpose event center and building a practice ice rink on the current property with projected regional economic impact of $60 million annually

The current Bay Center, which opened in 1985, has a capacity of 8,050 for hockey and 10,000 with a center stage. It currently averages 123 annual events with and attendance of 352,700.

To see the proposal, click here.

The three-part proposal from Legends Global includes:

Pensacola Bay Center (PBC) Improvements $71 million

Exterior upgrades & façade enhancements.

New club seats (between 400 and 600).

2 new club rooms/areas.

Expanded concourses.

Expansion & improvement of F&B and retail spaces & offerings.

New/expanded LED signage offerings.

Back-of-house & central plant improvements and upgrades.

Seamless connectivity to new Practice Ice Rink and Event Center.

New Practice Ice Rink $29.8 million

Attached or connected via enclosed walkway to PBC and Event Center.

one permanent ice sheet (NHL size, 200’ x 85’) with fixed seating for between 600 and 1,000.

4 locker rooms with toilets and showers.

2 coaches/officials rooms.

2 party rooms/flex rooms.

Pro shop/first aid.

Concessions & vending space.

(Optional) Physical therapy/weight room/fitness space.

Small allotment for dryland training space/other amenities (i.e., esports, golf simulator, stickhandling station, etc.).

350 incremental parking spaces needed.

New Event Center $84.4 million

Attached or connected via enclosed walkway to

PBC & Practice Ice Rink.

55,500 net square feet (185’ x 300’), column free, concrete floor, 2 moveable airwalls allowing for subdivision into 3 halls, minimum of 35-foot ceiling height.

6,000 square feet of breakout meeting space.

Warming/prep kitchen.

Enhanced FF&E:

Portable retractable seating for 2,000.

Rollable carpet for one subdivided hall (approximately 18,500 SF).

Portable SportCourt-type athletic surface.

(Alternate) Portable hardwood courts plus climate-controlled storage on-site.

Athletic netting systems & game equipment.

Approx. 105,000 gross square feet (2.4 acres) for facility footprint.

1,200 incremental parking spaces needed.