Suspect Now Charged In Scooter, E-bike Thefts On UWF Campus

A suspect has now been charged in connection with stealing e-bikes and scooters over a two-month period from the University of West Florida campus.

Blaine Earl Cunningham, 42, was charged with dealing and trafficking in stolen property. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond on the felony charge.

UWF Police said the case was solved with the help of surveillance video that showed a vehicle being used to transport the stolen e-bikes. Investigators tracked down the vehicle at a home, and that’s where they found the stolen property on Tuesday morning.

Police said over 20 e-bikes and scooters were recovered.

The investigation was conducted jointly by the University of West Florida Police Department and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.