Sunshine Before the Chill: Pleasant Thursday Ahead Of Weekend Arctic Blast
January 29, 2026
After a mild Thursday and a slight chance of rain on Friday, daytime highs will struggle to climb above freezing by Saturday, with overnight lows dipping into the teens. A slow warming trend begins Sunday under clear, sunny skies.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 53.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.
