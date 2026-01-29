Sunshine Before the Chill: Pleasant Thursday Ahead Of Weekend Arctic Blast

After a mild Thursday and a slight chance of rain on Friday, daytime highs will struggle to climb above freezing by Saturday, with overnight lows dipping into the teens. A slow warming trend begins Sunday under clear, sunny skies.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.