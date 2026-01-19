Sunny, Middle 50s Monday; Back In The 20s Monday Night

Bright sunshine Monday and Tuesday will help afternoon highs reach the mid-50s. Cloud cover increases Tuesday Night ahead of a shifting weather pattern. Rain chances return Wednesday Night and linger through Thursday morning. Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will climb into the upper 60s, though scattered showers remain in the forecast through Sunday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

MLK Day: Sunny, with a high near 54. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Light northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.