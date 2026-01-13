Sunny But Chilly Weather Continues

January 13, 2026

A mix of sunshine and scattered rain chances will define the middle of the week before a blast of cold air moves into the region. While residents will enjoy highs near 60 degrees through Wednesday, a strong cold front arriving Wednesday night will bring gusty winds and a significant temperature drop. By Thursday night, clear skies will allow temperatures to plunge into the lower 20s, marking the coldest point of the week before a gradual recovery begins heading into the weekend.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of rain before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 26.

M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 50.

