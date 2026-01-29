Strikes, Spares, and Smiles: Westgate Students Go Bowling

January 29, 2026

Escambia Westgate School students kicked off the new year by participating in the lifetime sport of bowling recently thanks for the support of DeLuna Lanes and the dedicated effort of the Westgate staff and faculty,

The entire school worked together to ensure that students of all grade levels and abilities had the opportunity to participate. Wall-to-wall smiles and happiness filled the bowling alley as the community came together to support the outing.

For more photos, click here.

The students rolled the bowling balls and knock down pins, securing spares and strikes with no gutter balls in sight. Students laughed and learned in this authentic, real-life environment, gaining confidence with every frame played.

Photos courtesy Barrett McClean for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 