Strikes, Spares, and Smiles: Westgate Students Go Bowling

Escambia Westgate School students kicked off the new year by participating in the lifetime sport of bowling recently thanks for the support of DeLuna Lanes and the dedicated effort of the Westgate staff and faculty,

The entire school worked together to ensure that students of all grade levels and abilities had the opportunity to participate. Wall-to-wall smiles and happiness filled the bowling alley as the community came together to support the outing.

The students rolled the bowling balls and knock down pins, securing spares and strikes with no gutter balls in sight. Students laughed and learned in this authentic, real-life environment, gaining confidence with every frame played.

Photos courtesy Barrett McClean for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.