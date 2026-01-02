State Offices Closed Today For Extra New Year’s Holiday

State offices across Florida are closed today, Friday, January 2, as workers receive a second consecutive day off following the New Year’s holiday

Governor Ron DeSantis previously announced that state offices would also be closed on Friday, December 26, 2025; and Friday, January 2, 2026 in celebration of the holidays.

“Our state employees have worked hard throughout the year,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I hope they enjoy additional time off with loved ones and friends this holiday season. The First Lady and I are thankful for their continued dedication to the people of Florida.”

State workers also received an extra day off on Wednesday, November 26.

These dates were in addition to regular office closures on Thursday, November 27; Friday, November 28; Thursday, December 25; and Thursday, January 1.