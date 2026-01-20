State, Local Officials Tackle Traffic Woes At Jim Allen Elementary School

Local and state officials recently held a meeting to discuss how to improve the arrival and dismissal time traffic delays at Jim Allen Elementary School in Cantonment.

State Rep. Michelle Salzman, Escambia County School Superintendent Keith Leonard, District 5 School Board Member Tom Harrell and key school district staff met with the Florida Department of Transportation to begin discussing potential solutions. The meeting came about following citizen concerns during a District 5 Q & A Session in Molino on January 6.

“The discussion centered on traffic management challenges affecting school bus safety, student drop-off and pick-up times, and the broader impact on daily commuters in the north end of the district,” Salzman said.

“We want to do those things that we can do to make it safer,” Harrell said. “We are laser-focused on it and ways to improve, but there are so many variables there. It’s to the point we need extra extra assistance; we want to make sure that we have done all the things that we can.”

The school board member said Jim Allen is “landlocked” all the way around with no room to grow or expand in order to get cars off of Highway 95A. There is an apartment complex to the south of the school, and wetlands and a cemetery to the north. In front of the school on Highway 95A, there is limited or no right of way for turn lanes due to railroad tracks.

Harrell said an FDOT traffic study could determine options, such as perhaps encouraging drivers to use Neal Road with a traffic light at Neal Road and Highway 29. But a final plan would come from FDOT.

“I do believe FDOT will assist us with doing studies in that thoroughfare in front of the school and do what we can to assist them to help us to help the students and families,” Leonard said.

“As a result of the meeting, a clear plan of action was established,” Salzman said. “The Florida Department of Transportation will work with the school district to conduct targeted traffic studies to identify immediate and long-term solutions. One of the primary objectives moving forward is the installation of at least one additional traffic light along Highway 29 while aimed at improving safety during school hours.”

“The proposed improvements are intended to enhance traffic flow and driving safety for the entire community on a daily basis,” Salzman added.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.