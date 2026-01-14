SOS Mode? No Service? Verizon Reports Major Outage

Users across the North Escambia area reported that their phones were stuck in “SOS” or similar emergency modes with no service on Wednesday afternoon.

At our office in North Escambia, Verizon service was restored at about 2:40 p.m.

Verizon reported a major outage across the nation, including portions of South Alabama and Northwest Florida.

“We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly. We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience,” Verizon said about 2 p.m. The company did not give an estimated time for service restoration.

If you still don’t have service, you can get back online or make a call by just connecting to a Wi-Fi network and making sure Wi-Fi calling is turned on. If you can’t connect to Wi-Fi, you can still make an emergency call to 911.