Reminder: Escambia County Students Can Apply For Free Eye Exams And Glasses

Time is running out for students in Escambia County Public Schools to apply for free comprehensive eye exams and, if needed, glasses through the Florida Heiken Children’s Vision Program.

The non-profit announced it will once again offer its services if the school district can get 30 approved applicants at five schools in the county.

The application period is closing soon. To apply, click here.

Need to Know Program Info:

Florida students at a listed school

Low Income

Pre-k through 12 grade

Can reapply every school year

6-12 week processing time

All information is kept confidential and not shared with any other entity.

During December, the program provided free eye exams to 165 children, and 127 will be receiving a free pair of glasses.

Pictured: A doctor from the Florida Heiken Children’s Vision Program conducted free eye exams at Bratt Elementary in December. NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.