Reminder: Escambia County Students Can Apply For Free Eye Exams And Glasses

January 16, 2026

Time is running out for students in Escambia County Public Schools to apply for free comprehensive eye exams and, if needed, glasses through the Florida Heiken Children’s Vision Program.
The non-profit announced it will once again offer its services if the school district can get 30 approved applicants at five schools in the county.

The application period is closing soon. To apply, click here.

Need to Know Program Info:

Florida students at a listed school
Low Income
Pre-k through 12 grade
Can reapply every school year
6-12 week processing time
All information is kept confidential and not shared with any other entity.

During December, the program provided free eye exams to 165 children, and 127 will be receiving a free pair of glasses.

Pictured: A doctor from the Florida Heiken Children’s Vision Program conducted free eye exams at Bratt Elementary in December. NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 