Ransom and Ferry Pass Middle Schools Honored with Statewide Music Awards

Last weekend at the Florida Music Educators Association Conference, Ferry Pass Middle School and Ransom Middle School were awarded the Music Enrollment Awards for having over 45% of students enrolled in choir, band, or orchestra.

Half of Ransom’s students and 47% of Ferry Pass students are enrolled in a music education course.

The FMEA Professional Learning Conference is one of the largest music education professional learning events in the United States.

Pictured: Ransom Middle School (top) and Ferry Pass Middle School (below) were honored with statewide music awards. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.