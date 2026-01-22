Ransom Academic Team Finishes As Top Public School At Invitational Tournament

The Ransom Middle School Academic Team recently secured a top-tier finish at the Middle School Invitational in Cottondale, placing third overall out of 12 teams from across the Florida Panhandle and Alabama.

Ransom entered the playoffs as the undefeated top seed in their bracket, eventually finishing as the highest-ranking public school in the competition. The team narrowly missed qualifying for the national tournament.

Individual students also earned top honors among the field of 43 players. Cutter Rhodes took home a medal for second place individual and was the top-ranked public school player. Levi Cox placed seventh overall, and Calleigh Anderson finished in tenth.

The team members who traveled to the competition included Calleigh Anderson, Kyson Beck, Khloe Caldwell, Levi Cox, Sydney Cox, Megan Degan-Dorangricchia, Megan Gray, Madelyn McShane, and Cutter Rhodes.

Ransom’s next tournament is scheduled for Saturday, January 31.

Pictured: (L-R) Coach Jon Walker, Coach Madison Bass, Sydney Cox, Kyson Beck, Madison Degan-Dorangricchia, Khloe Caldwell, Cutter Rhodes, Megan Gray, Madelyn McShane, Levi Cox, Calleigh Anderson, Coach Maggie Brown, and Coach Clarissa Brown. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.