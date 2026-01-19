Pensacola Ice Flyers Beat Macon 3-2

The Pensacola Ice Flyers wrapped up a three-game weekend at the Hangar on Sunday with a 3-2 win over the Macon Mayhem.

Andrew Poulias got the home team on the board first with a goal just past the 5-minute mark in the 1st period. Macon’s Caleb Huffman evened things up with a powerplay goal at the end of the first frame. The second period remained quiet until Sam Rhodes reclaimed the lead for the Ice Flyers with 35 seconds left in the period. However, Huffman tied it up again for the Mayhem early in the 3rd period.

Neither team could find the back of the net in regulation, sending the game to overtime. After a scoreless overtime period, the teams headed to their second shootout of the weekend. This time, the Ice Flyers came out on top. Macon made their first two attempts while the Ice Flyers missed theirs, but they stayed in it, making the next four with Sam Rhodes, Cam Gaudette, and Zack Bross keeping the team alive. After Billy Girard made the save on Macon’s 6th attempt, Sam Rhodes sealed the deal with his second shootout goal of the game.

The Ice Flyers will recoup after the long weekend and head to Knoxville for a pair of games on the January 23rd and 24th.