One Charged With Attempted Murder For MLK Day Shooting In Atmore

One suspect has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Atmore.

Nathaniel Crenshaw surrendered at the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, four counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied building, and shooting into an occupied building. He is being held without bond.

Police are still searching for 23-year-old E’monee Demontae Long (pictured left) in connection with the investigation on the charge of certain persons (felon) forbidden to possess a firearm. Additional charges are expected, according to police.

On January 22, Atmore Police executed a search warrant at 310 Everette Street. As officers arrived to begin the search, multiple people fled the residence and ran into a wooded area, prompting a manhunt.

MLK Day Shooting

A day of celebration ended in gunfire Monday night as a shooting following an MLK Day block party in Atmore left two people injured and investigators searching for those responsible.

According to the Atmore Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Carver Avenue and Ashley Street at approximately 9:06 p.m. on January 19. The shooting occurred shortly after a day-long “MLK Car Meet and Block Party” had concluded. The event had been widely advertised on social media and drew a large crowd to the area.

Patrol officers arrived on the scene in less than one minute to find that over 30 rounds had been fired. Police confirmed two victims suffered gunshot wounds. One of the victims, a male subject, was reportedly shot while attempting to assist another person to safety. Both individuals were transported to a local hospital and are currently listed in stable condition.