Nurse Practitioners Would Gain Recognition With Salzman Bill On Doctor Titles

Legislation filed by State Rep. Michelle Salzman (R-Pensacola) passed the House Health Professions & Programs Subcommittee today, its first stop in the 2026 legislative session. HB 237 would allow Nurse Practitioners (NPs) who have earned doctoral degrees to use the “Doctor” title in clinical practice, aligning Florida with national standards and recognizing the advanced training of these essential healthcare professionals.

The bill permits doctoral-prepared NPs – those with a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) or Ph.D.- to use the title when clearly identifying their professional role. Salzman’s legislation requires that NPs using “Dr.” also state their professional designation to maintain transparency for patients.

“If you’ve earned a doctorate in the medical field, you deserve to say so, just like in any other profession,” Salzman said. “This bill ensures patients understand the training behind their care while offering fairness and recognition to our Nurse Practitioners.”

Other states allow doctoral-level professionals, including pharmacists, physical therapists, audiologists, and psychologists, to use the “Doctor” title in clinical practice when properly identified. HB 237 brings Florida in line with that practice.

The bill promotes patient trust, recognizes rigorous education, and helps recruit and retain highly trained NPs, a growing part of Florida’s healthcare workforce amid physician shortages.

