Nurse Practitioners Would Gain Recognition With Salzman Bill On Doctor Titles

January 15, 2026

Legislation filed by State Rep. Michelle Salzman (R-Pensacola) passed the House Health Professions & Programs Subcommittee today, its first stop in the 2026 legislative session. HB 237 would allow Nurse Practitioners (NPs) who have earned doctoral degrees to use the “Doctor” title in clinical practice, aligning Florida with national standards and recognizing the advanced training of these essential healthcare professionals.

The bill permits doctoral-prepared NPs – those with a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) or Ph.D.- to use the title when clearly identifying their professional role. Salzman’s legislation requires that NPs using “Dr.” also state their professional designation to maintain transparency for patients.

“If you’ve earned a doctorate in the medical field, you deserve to say so, just like in any other profession,” Salzman said. “This bill ensures patients understand the training behind their care while offering fairness and recognition to our Nurse Practitioners.”

Other states allow doctoral-level professionals, including pharmacists, physical therapists, audiologists, and psychologists, to use the “Doctor” title in clinical practice when properly identified. HB 237 brings Florida in line with that practice.

The bill promotes patient trust, recognizes rigorous education, and helps recruit and retain highly trained NPs, a growing part of Florida’s healthcare workforce amid physician shortages.

File image.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 