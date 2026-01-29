Northview NJROTC Air Rifle Earns Bronze At Area Championship

January 29, 2026

The Northview High School NJROTC Air Rifle Team earned a bronze medal finish in the Area 10 Air Rifle Championship.

The team finished third out of 25 schools, and Nicholas Kahalley finished fifth out of 100 shooters in the overall championship.

Northview NJROTC Air Rifle Team members are Damon McDuffie, Will Nowlin, Nicholas Kahalley, and Xyia Martin.

The competition was held at the Ware County High Shooting Complex in Waycross, Georgia.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 