Northview Baseball To Hold Garnet Vs. Gold Intrasquad Game Today

The Northview High School Chiefs will hit the diamond today for an Garnet vs. Gold intrasquad game.

Fans looking to get a first look at the 2026 squad should note a time change for the event; the first pitch is now scheduled for 4:15 p.m. in Bratt.

The game serves as a critical preseason evaluation for new Head Coach Justin Raley and his staff. It will offer a “live” game environment for the Chiefs to sharpen their skills before the regular season officially begins.

While there is no set ticket price, cash donations will be accepted at the gate to support the baseball program. The concession stand will also be open for attendees.

