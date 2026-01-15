New Escambia Sheriff’s Office Badge Honors 250 Years Of America

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled a new badge commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States of America.

Every element of the badge tells a story. It features the 13-star flag alongside today’s 50-star American flag, the Sheriff’s star, and the years 1776–2026, united by the image of a Minuteman, a symbol of the courage, resolve, and vigilance that have defined our country since its founding.

The meaningful tribute was made possible through a partnership between the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation, whose support helped bring the commemorative badge to life.

“As we reflect on 250 years of liberty, we reaffirm our commitment to the values that built this nation: service, integrity, and dedication to the communities we protect,” the ECSO said