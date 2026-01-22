Molino Woman Facing Felony Drug Charge Following Traffic Stop

January 22, 2026

A Molino woman was arrested on a felony drug charge late Monday night following a traffic stop in Pensacola.

Inez Yaminah Lyons, 41, was charged with possession of cocaine after a Pensacola Police officer stopped a vehicle for an expired tag in the area of Davis Highway and Chadwick Street.

According to the arrest report, an officer spotted a black Kia Soul with a Tennessee tag parked at Smart Fill on North Davis Highway. A records check indicated the registration had been expired since November 2024. When the vehicle pulled out of the parking lot, police initiated a traffic stop at Kenneth and Wynnhurst streets.

During the investigation, Lyons, who was a passenger in the rear seat, granted officers consent to search her person. Police reported finding a clear plastic bag containing approximately .5 grams of a white powder in her pants pocket. The substance field-tested positive for cocaine.

A K-9 unit also alerted to the odor of narcotics within the vehicle, though a subsequent search of the car yielded no further contraband.

Lyons was released from jail on a $2,500 bond

