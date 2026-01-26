Molino Volunteer Assistant Fire Chief Mark Butler Retires After 30 Years Of Service

January 26, 2026

Mark Butler, assistant chief of the Molino Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue, has retired after 30 years of volunteer service to Escambia County.

After serving as a junior firefighter, Butler was accepted as a volunteer member of the Molino Fire Department on September 21, 1995, one day after his 18th birthday. He worked his way up through the ranks, attaining assistant district chief in February 2021.

“During his 30 years of service to the citizens of Escambia County, he continuously went above and beyond as an active member,” stated an Escambia County Commission proclamation honoring Butler. “Mark has volunteered hundreds of hours working tirelessly during multiple emergency activations, including mutual aid, hurricanes, tornadoes, ice and snowstorms, floods, the COVID-19 pandemic, and numerous other local disasters affecting the citizens of Escambia County.”

During his tenure, he earned numerous accolades from his supervisors, peers and colleagues.

Pictured: Mark Butler was honored by the Escambia County Commission last week as he retired after 30 years of volunteer fire service. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 