MLK Day Parades, Celebrations Planned For Monday; New Route For Pensacola Parade

Annual MLK Day parades and celebrations are planned across the Escambia County area for Monday. For the Pensacola parade, there is a new route due to the Reimagine Palafox construction project.

Cantonment MLK Parade The 19th Annual MLK Parade will be held Monday in Cantonment. Parade line-up begins at 3 p.m., and the parade will start at 4 p.m. from Carver Park, 208 Webb Street. There is no entry fee.

Century MLK Celebration and Parade An MLK Celebration program will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at the Ag Building at the corner of West Highway 4 and Industrial Boulevard. Guest speakers will include Mayor Ben Boutwell, and there will be live music from area church choirs and children’s groups. Immediately after a meal provided by the Century-Flomaton Improvement Association, there will be a motorcade from the Ag Building to the Century Business Center on Pond Street.

Atmore MLK Parade The annual MLK Parade will roll at 10 a.m. from Houston Avery Park and end at the Emmanuel Faith Center at 710 E. Ridgeley Street with food, door prizes, a guest speaker, and entertainment.

Pensacola MLK Parade The Pensacola MLK Parade for 2026 is set for Monday, January 19, 2026, kicking off at 11 a.m. at Spring & Garden Streets downtown with the theme “With Unity, We Won’t Turn Back,” featuring Grand Marshal Lumon May. Due to construction on Palafox Street, there is a new route this year. Rather than traveling all the way down Palafox Street, the parade will detour one block east to Jefferson Street south of Garden Street (map above).

The parade route and float staging areas will close to vehicular traffic approximately three hours prior to the start of each event. Parking is prohibited along the parade route and in designated no-parking areas. Vehicles will be towed if found on the parade route or the additional “no parking” zones when road closures begin.

Street closures will extend to Tarragona Street, DeVilliers Street, and Main Street, consistent with closures implemented during the 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and the Pensacola Christmas Parade. Heavy parade and float traffic is anticipated between Wright Street and Main Street, along with impacts to Garden Street, Palafox Street, and Spring Street.