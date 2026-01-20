Midweek Warmup Ahead; Winter Precipitation Might Return For The Weekend

January 20, 2026

A warming trend will bring highs into the 60s and 70s through late week, though rain chances will steadily increase starting Wednesday night. A strong cold front is expected to move through Saturday, bringing widespread showers and a sharp drop in temperatures. By Sunday night, residents should prepare for a significant freeze with a slight chance of freezing rain as lows dip into the mid-20s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain or freezing rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

