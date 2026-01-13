McDavid Man Facing Drug Charges After Alabama Traffic Stop

A McDavid man was arrested in Alabama after traffic stop led to the alleged discovery of fentanyl and oxycodone.

According to the Atmore Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop on Highway 31 at approximately 7:25 p.m. Sunday due to an expired license plate.

The driver was identified as 51-year-old Denis Comalander of McDavid.

During the stop, the officer noted suspicious behavior from Comalander and requested consent to search the vehicle. Upon searching the car, investigators reportedly found a small amount of fentanyl and oxycodone. Additionally, officers recovered a digital scale and other items commonly used to package narcotics.

Comalander was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center.