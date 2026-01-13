McDavid Man Facing Drug Charges After Alabama Traffic Stop

January 13, 2026

A McDavid man was arrested in Alabama after traffic stop led to the alleged discovery of fentanyl and oxycodone.

According to the Atmore Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop on Highway 31 at approximately 7:25 p.m. Sunday due to an expired license plate.

The driver was identified as 51-year-old Denis Comalander of McDavid.

During the stop, the officer noted suspicious behavior from Comalander and requested consent to search the vehicle. Upon searching the car, investigators reportedly found a small amount of fentanyl and oxycodone. Additionally, officers recovered a digital scale and other items commonly used to package narcotics.

Comalander was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 